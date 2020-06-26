Mobile courts cannot convict children: HC





Conviction of children by the mobile court is illegal and void-ab-initio, it said in its full-text judgment.

''The children who are convicted in mobile court shall not bear any consequences, legal or factual, of such conviction and sentences in their future life. There shall not be any criminal record against the children in so far as the mobile court cases are concerned,'' the HC said.

The full text of the verdict was released last night on the Supreme Court website after the HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Mahmud Hasan Talukder signed it.

"We have not found anything in the Mobile Court Act, 2009 that empowers the executive magistrates to conduct the trial of a child accused. Rather, the Children Act, 2013 being the subsequent special law, the provisions of the same will override in case of any conflict of it with the Mobile Court Act, 2009," said the HC in the full judgment.

Earlier, the bench threw out the convictions and jail sentences handed down by executive magistrate-run-mobile courts on March 11 this year.

The HC bench said when the Children Act, 2013 provides a special procedure for dealing with and trial of children under the age of 18, Mobile Court Act cannot confer jurisdiction on the executive magistrates even to deal with said children, not to speak of conducting the trial.

"Therefore, the children concerned in the cases have been deprived of their fundamental rights to be treated in accordance with the law and only in accordance with law as guaranteed by Article 31 of the constitution," the HC judges said.

Following a news report published in a Bangla daily, on behalf of the child rights-based organisation Children Charity Bangladesh (CCB) Foundation, Barrister Md Abdul Halim placed it before the HC bench on October 31 last year.









After initial hearing, the HC issued the rule asking authorities to explain why the conviction of children by mobile courts should not be declared illegal. According to the newspaper report, mobile courts illegally jailed 121 children for six months to one year and sent them to juvenile correction centres in Tongi and Jashore.





