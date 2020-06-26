

Fulbari farmers continue farming despite fear of corona

Coming to the contract of him, a total of 14 people including six of the Health Department became infected. Of them, seven have recovered.

Yet corona-situation could not cast so much impact on the lives of the day-earning sections in the upazila. 'No stay at home but move' is the policy of the local farmers.

To manage daily food for their families, they are working continuously.

A recent visit in the upazila found no farmers in houses but eye-catching crop lands. Farmers have started working in their fields in full swing.

Though all trading activities in six unions of the upazila have been put under mandatory safety rules by the local administration, the farmers' works are going on as usual. Rain or heat nothing can stop their spirit. The deadly cornavirus could not make them standstill even a little bit.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in the upazila, after meeting their own food demand, the marginal farmers of the six unions under the upazila are sending their produce to other parts of the country.

In the current season, Aman seedbed was prepared on 420 hectres of land, Aush was cultivated in 1450 hectres, jute was cultivated in 780 hectres, followed by maize in 120 hectres, banana in 115 hectres, chilli in 80 hectres, zinger in 30 hectres, parable in 55 hectres, corolla in 45 hectres, arum in 55 hectres, brinjal in 65 hectres, and veggie in 35 hectres.

The marginal farmers are engaged in rearing these green fields.

Farmers Babul Chandra Ray and Rafiqul Islam of Kurusa Ferosa Village of Nawdanga Union said if they do not work in fear of corona, their families and their children will die from no food. So, they added, they are ignoring the fear of the deadly virus.

"What we'll eat if we do not cultivate," they were quoted as saying.

Another Abdar Ali produced saplings of Aman in five bigha. He said if they do not plant saplings on time, there will be no option in the coming year for providing foods. By cultivating paddy and different vegetables, they meet other demands of their families. So, they are working fearlessly.

He was echoed by farmers Montu Chandra and Jamal Mia. Their unique remark is assertive; if they make refraining from work, the death will take them away normally.









Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahbubur Rashid said with the assistance from the DAE, they are boldly running their farming activities.

For increasing productions in the current crops such as Aush, jute, maize, banana, and vegetable, the upazila agriculture officers and the field workers are providing all necessary inspirations and incentives.

For getting good prices for different crops including Boro, they are giving advice to the farmers in the field without fear of corona, he pointed out.

"I hope the risk for them to be translated into blessings," he further said adding , "So we can supply food worldwide winning over corona." FULBARI, KURIGRAM, June 25: A Dhaka-returnee apparel worker at Fulbari Upazia was firstly infected with coronavirus on April 14.Coming to the contract of him, a total of 14 people including six of the Health Department became infected. Of them, seven have recovered.Yet corona-situation could not cast so much impact on the lives of the day-earning sections in the upazila. 'No stay at home but move' is the policy of the local farmers.To manage daily food for their families, they are working continuously.A recent visit in the upazila found no farmers in houses but eye-catching crop lands. Farmers have started working in their fields in full swing.Though all trading activities in six unions of the upazila have been put under mandatory safety rules by the local administration, the farmers' works are going on as usual. Rain or heat nothing can stop their spirit. The deadly cornavirus could not make them standstill even a little bit.According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in the upazila, after meeting their own food demand, the marginal farmers of the six unions under the upazila are sending their produce to other parts of the country.In the current season, Aman seedbed was prepared on 420 hectres of land, Aush was cultivated in 1450 hectres, jute was cultivated in 780 hectres, followed by maize in 120 hectres, banana in 115 hectres, chilli in 80 hectres, zinger in 30 hectres, parable in 55 hectres, corolla in 45 hectres, arum in 55 hectres, brinjal in 65 hectres, and veggie in 35 hectres.The marginal farmers are engaged in rearing these green fields.Farmers Babul Chandra Ray and Rafiqul Islam of Kurusa Ferosa Village of Nawdanga Union said if they do not work in fear of corona, their families and their children will die from no food. So, they added, they are ignoring the fear of the deadly virus."What we'll eat if we do not cultivate," they were quoted as saying.Another Abdar Ali produced saplings of Aman in five bigha. He said if they do not plant saplings on time, there will be no option in the coming year for providing foods. By cultivating paddy and different vegetables, they meet other demands of their families. So, they are working fearlessly.He was echoed by farmers Montu Chandra and Jamal Mia. Their unique remark is assertive; if they make refraining from work, the death will take them away normally.Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahbubur Rashid said with the assistance from the DAE, they are boldly running their farming activities.For increasing productions in the current crops such as Aush, jute, maize, banana, and vegetable, the upazila agriculture officers and the field workers are providing all necessary inspirations and incentives.For getting good prices for different crops including Boro, they are giving advice to the farmers in the field without fear of corona, he pointed out."I hope the risk for them to be translated into blessings," he further said adding , "So we can supply food worldwide winning over corona."