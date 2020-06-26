Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts





PABNA: A school teacher has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bhangura Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Mostafa Kamal, 45, a resident of Toltoliapara Village under Parbhangua Union, was a teacher of Momtaz Mostafa Ideal High School in the municipal area.

The deceased's family members found him hanging from the ceiling of a veranda at early hours, and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Thursday morning.

Quoting family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhangura Police Station (PS) Masud Rana said Mostafa Kamal had been depressed for not inclusion of his name in the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) scheme of the government.

Head Teacher of Momtaz Mostafa Ideal High School Abdul Hakim said Mostafa Kamal joined the school since its beginning in 2003. He moved to another school for some time and backed again in 2012.

He said, "The school was upgraded to a high school few years back and the teachers got MPO facilities. But, Mostafa Kamal's name was dropped due to shortage of some papers. But, a process is underway to send his name to the education directorate after completing all procedure."

TANGAIL: A woman committed suicide in the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Rubi Sultana, 40, was the wife of The Daily Kaler Srot Editor Refazur Rahman.

Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Tangail General Hospital Dr Md Shafiqul Islam Sajib said Rubi drank harpic on Tuesday afternoon, following a family feud with her husband.

Later, she was rushed to Tangail General Hospital, where Rubi died at around 11:30am on Wednesday.

The body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the RMO added.

Tangail Model PS OC Mosharof Hossain confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Char Samsuddin area under Charkalkini Union in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Surma Akhter, 19, was the wife of Md Rafiq of the same area.

Police and local sources said Surma committed suicide by hanging herself with a mango tree nearby to the house at night, following a family feud.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Tuesday morning, and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Hazirhat Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Md Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested the deceased's husband for interrogation.

















