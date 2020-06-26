2 killed by lightning strikes in 2 dists





FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A woman was killed by lightning strikes in Borobhita Union of Fulbari Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ratna Rani Roy, 40, wife of Dulu Chandra Roy of Kashipur Union.

Local sources said Ratna came to her father's house in Uttar Borobhita Village from Kashipur a couple of days ago. On Wednesday noon, thunderbolt struck her while she went to a nearby field to bring a cow back to home. Ratna died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.

MADARIPUR: A farmer was killed by lightning strikes in Tukrakandi Village of Kalkini Upazila in the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Didar Hawlader, 42, of the same area.









Eyewitnesses said thunderbolt struck Didar when he was working in the field near his house at noon.

Kalkini PS OC Nasir Uddin Mirdha confirmed the incident.



