Three drown in two districts





BHOLA: Two persons including a minor child drowned in separate incidents in Lalmohan and Daulatkhan upazilas of the district in two days.

Police recovered the body of a fisherman in Mangalsikder Launce Ghat area under Dhaligouranagar Union in Lalmohan Upazila on Wednesday morning, four days after his missing in the river.

Deceased Md Faruque Hossain, 54, was a resident of Uttar Bheduria area in the district.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mangalsikder Police Outpost Uttam Kumar said Faruque went missing in the river on June 20 while catching fish.

On Wednesday morning, locals spotted his floating body near Mangalsikder Launce Ghat area, and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

On the other hand, a minor boy drowned in a pond in Daulatkhan Upazila on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Tahmid, 3, son of Sharif Hossain of the upazila.

Local sources said Tahmid fell in the pond nearby to his house.

Later, he was rushed to Bhola General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Tahmid dead.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: An older woman drowned in a pond in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday night. Deceased Jobeda Begum, 60, was the wife of Nabbar Ali of Baghdanga Giraipar area under the municipality.

Local sources said Jobeda Begum fell in the pond nearby to the house accidentally at around 11pm.

Later, family members discovered her floating body in the pond, and recovered it.

Ward Commissioner Jibon Ali confirmed the incident.



























