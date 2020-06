A portion of Arani-Puthia Road collapsed near Jamnagar Police Outpost in Bagatipara of Natore



A portion of Arani-Puthia Road collapsed near Jamnagar Police Outpost in Bagatipara of Natore recently. As construction work of a bridge on the Jamnagar-Nimpara Canal is going on, an optional road was set up to help people for their movement. But the road collapsed due to water pressure from the nearby beel (water body), which brings enormous sufferings to the local people. photo: observer