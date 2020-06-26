Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists





KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Russel, 32, son of Sohrab Miah, a resident of Panjora Village in the upazila.

Ulukhula Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Based Miah said a covered van hit Russel when he was standing beside the Kanchan-Ulukhual Road in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.

The body was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police have detained the covered van driver in this connection, the SI added.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A man was killed in a road accident in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Wednesday night. Deceased Md Siddique, 25, son of Siraj Hawlader of Ward No. 3 in Nurabad Union, was a trader in Bottala Road area of the upazila.

Local sources said Siddique was critically injured in a road accident on Monday.

Following the deterioration of his health, he was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where Siddique died on Wednesday night. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dularhat Police Station (PS) Md Iqbal Hossain confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Two persons were killed as a truck hit another one from behind in the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Kawsar Ali, 28, and Sanwar Hossain, 19, residents of Khudra Raghunathpur Village under Salanga PS area in the district.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Md Nurunnabi said a brick-laden truck smashed stone-laden one in Panchlia area at around 9:15am, leaving two labours dead on the spot.

The bodies have been handed over to respective families without autopsy.

Both the trucks have been seized from the spot but the drivers and assistants fled the scene, The OC added.















Four persons were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Gazipur, Bhola and Sirajganj, in two days.KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Md Russel, 32, son of Sohrab Miah, a resident of Panjora Village in the upazila.Ulukhula Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Based Miah said a covered van hit Russel when he was standing beside the Kanchan-Ulukhual Road in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.The body was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Police have detained the covered van driver in this connection, the SI added.CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A man was killed in a road accident in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Wednesday night. Deceased Md Siddique, 25, son of Siraj Hawlader of Ward No. 3 in Nurabad Union, was a trader in Bottala Road area of the upazila.Local sources said Siddique was critically injured in a road accident on Monday.Following the deterioration of his health, he was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where Siddique died on Wednesday night. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dularhat Police Station (PS) Md Iqbal Hossain confirmed the incident.SIRAJGANJ: Two persons were killed as a truck hit another one from behind in the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased were identified as Kawsar Ali, 28, and Sanwar Hossain, 19, residents of Khudra Raghunathpur Village under Salanga PS area in the district.Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Md Nurunnabi said a brick-laden truck smashed stone-laden one in Panchlia area at around 9:15am, leaving two labours dead on the spot.The bodies have been handed over to respective families without autopsy.Both the trucks have been seized from the spot but the drivers and assistants fled the scene, The OC added.