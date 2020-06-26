

Paddy prices go up as farmers sell yield at snail’s pace

According to rice mills sources, amid corona pandemic, many farmers are not selling paddy because they think the coronavirus will not fade away soon, and the price will go up in the coming days.

Millers numbering 1,600 in the list of the Food Department, think if the prices of the paddy rise, they will have to hiccup in supplying paddy to the government godown.

There has been bumper production of paddy this year in Bogra. Despite this, the price fixed by the food godown for moisturised paddy is lower than the market rate. For increased paddy prices in different haat and bazars, the government procurement target for the district is apprehended to be remained unmet.

The good prices in the markets have cut the interest of the farmers in giving paddy to the government godown. The District Food Godown has, so far, been able to collect a very nominal amount of paddy and rice. It was learnt the Food Department could not purchase paddy as the farmers' paddy is more moisturised than the officially fixed moisture-level of below 14 per cent.

On the other hand, due to the increased prices in the markets of the much-moisturised paddy, the farmers are selling their paddies to the wholesalers.

A visit found moisturised paddy of coarse variety is selling at Tk 800-850 per maund in two big haats- Ronbagha Haat of Nandigram Upazila and Dhaper Haat of Dupchachia Upazila in Bogra. The fine variety is selling at Tk 1,100 per maund.

The Food Department is procuring paddy at Tk 26 per kg or Tk 1,040 per maund. But in the upazila bazaars, the paddy is selling at Tk 1,000-1,100 per maund.

Farmer of Pakuriapara of Nandigram Upazila Abdul Gafur said, "I've cultivated minicat and katary in 40-bigha land and presently are selling the paddy at the rate of Tk 1,100."

He added the farmers are happy for the good prices; entire world is corona-affected; rice is not going to be imported to any countries so shortly.

Millers said not only for corona, but also for hailstorm, the paddy production in Bogra and Rangpur was affected.

On Friday, the availability of paddy at Ronbagha Haat was poor. As the weather is not favourable, the wholesalers have to purchase moisturised paddy. The wholesalers said the supply-cut was caused due to the unfriendly weather condition. One of them Abu Taleb said, "The paddy bazaar is hot."

This year, the production of paddy in Bogra has crossed the target by 15,000 MT. Despite this, the rate of moisturised paddy rises.

Yet for the coronavirus outbreak, most of the farmers have stored their paddies. Wholesalers said the stocking can be the reason behind.

General Secretary of District Rice Mill Owners Association ABM Aminul Haq and President of Kahalu Upazila Rice Mill Owners Association Md. Ali said as many countries are corona-infected, the importers of those countries cannot import rice. For which, the farmers are stocking out their paddies slowly, and it has resulted in the poor supply of paddies in the haat and bazaars. No other factor was found behind the soaring prices of paddies.

In addition, as the government food godown will not purchase much-moisturised paddy, the farmers have lost their interest to supply their paddies to the food godown, and they are selling those in the markets at a good rate.

Millers' leader Aminul referred to the India's government's procuring of paddy at higher rates and storing in the godowns, saying, the government is to follow the same suit so that there is no food crisis in the country in the coming days.

Farmers said the paddy prices would go up further saying, without emergency need, none is selling paddy in the markets.

They added the listed millers are not getting paddy; most of them are incurring losses in selling rice to the food godown.

According to the millers, if they purchase moisturised paddy, they have to count a loss of Tk 2/3 lakh per 100 MT.

District Food Controller Saiful Islam said so far, they have been able to procure 14,000 MT of paddy against the targeted 34,866 MT.

Deputy Director of the District Department of Agriculture Extension Abul Kasem Azad said the paddy production has increased this year.

The hailstorm has cut yield partly, farmers and agriculture officials said.





















BOGRA, June 25: Farmers in the district is selling paddy at a snail's pace this season.According to rice mills sources, amid corona pandemic, many farmers are not selling paddy because they think the coronavirus will not fade away soon, and the price will go up in the coming days.Millers numbering 1,600 in the list of the Food Department, think if the prices of the paddy rise, they will have to hiccup in supplying paddy to the government godown.There has been bumper production of paddy this year in Bogra. Despite this, the price fixed by the food godown for moisturised paddy is lower than the market rate. For increased paddy prices in different haat and bazars, the government procurement target for the district is apprehended to be remained unmet.The good prices in the markets have cut the interest of the farmers in giving paddy to the government godown. The District Food Godown has, so far, been able to collect a very nominal amount of paddy and rice. It was learnt the Food Department could not purchase paddy as the farmers' paddy is more moisturised than the officially fixed moisture-level of below 14 per cent.On the other hand, due to the increased prices in the markets of the much-moisturised paddy, the farmers are selling their paddies to the wholesalers.A visit found moisturised paddy of coarse variety is selling at Tk 800-850 per maund in two big haats- Ronbagha Haat of Nandigram Upazila and Dhaper Haat of Dupchachia Upazila in Bogra. The fine variety is selling at Tk 1,100 per maund.The Food Department is procuring paddy at Tk 26 per kg or Tk 1,040 per maund. But in the upazila bazaars, the paddy is selling at Tk 1,000-1,100 per maund.Farmer of Pakuriapara of Nandigram Upazila Abdul Gafur said, "I've cultivated minicat and katary in 40-bigha land and presently are selling the paddy at the rate of Tk 1,100."He added the farmers are happy for the good prices; entire world is corona-affected; rice is not going to be imported to any countries so shortly.Millers said not only for corona, but also for hailstorm, the paddy production in Bogra and Rangpur was affected.On Friday, the availability of paddy at Ronbagha Haat was poor. As the weather is not favourable, the wholesalers have to purchase moisturised paddy. The wholesalers said the supply-cut was caused due to the unfriendly weather condition. One of them Abu Taleb said, "The paddy bazaar is hot."This year, the production of paddy in Bogra has crossed the target by 15,000 MT. Despite this, the rate of moisturised paddy rises.Yet for the coronavirus outbreak, most of the farmers have stored their paddies. Wholesalers said the stocking can be the reason behind.General Secretary of District Rice Mill Owners Association ABM Aminul Haq and President of Kahalu Upazila Rice Mill Owners Association Md. Ali said as many countries are corona-infected, the importers of those countries cannot import rice. For which, the farmers are stocking out their paddies slowly, and it has resulted in the poor supply of paddies in the haat and bazaars. No other factor was found behind the soaring prices of paddies.In addition, as the government food godown will not purchase much-moisturised paddy, the farmers have lost their interest to supply their paddies to the food godown, and they are selling those in the markets at a good rate.Millers' leader Aminul referred to the India's government's procuring of paddy at higher rates and storing in the godowns, saying, the government is to follow the same suit so that there is no food crisis in the country in the coming days.Farmers said the paddy prices would go up further saying, without emergency need, none is selling paddy in the markets.They added the listed millers are not getting paddy; most of them are incurring losses in selling rice to the food godown.According to the millers, if they purchase moisturised paddy, they have to count a loss of Tk 2/3 lakh per 100 MT.District Food Controller Saiful Islam said so far, they have been able to procure 14,000 MT of paddy against the targeted 34,866 MT.Deputy Director of the District Department of Agriculture Extension Abul Kasem Azad said the paddy production has increased this year.The hailstorm has cut yield partly, farmers and agriculture officials said.