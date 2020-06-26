Video
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:47 AM
Electricity bill: Alleviate the suffering of the people

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

The coronavirus epidemic has largely ruined the livelihoods of common people. Moreover, rising commodity prices and over electricity bills have now been added as extra burden. In a word, it is called "To slay the slain."

The power department has waived the late bill in February, March and April but directed to pay all the bills including arrears by June 30, mainly discouraging the payment of electricity bills along the line to prevent corona transmission. Otherwise, the customers are in trouble for fear of legal action including fine and disconnection.

Such cruel behavior of the power department in this pandemic situation of the country is not desirable. Many clients see unusually higher electricity bills. Particularly found a bill that was almost three times higher in June. When asked about this, the officials of the department concerned said that their meter reader could not go home for two months during Corona situation, so the bill was paid on an average basis.  But why the bill will increase every month? And if their meter reader can't go home and check the bill for the monthly bill, is that the customer's responsibility?





Such an incident with the people in this difficult time of the nation is not expected. I would like to draw the attention of the authorities and policy makers concerned with the power department to resolve this issue very quickly and alleviate the suffering of common people.

Emran Emon
Department of English, University of Chittagong



