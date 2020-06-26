Can we have nationwide lockdown again?



M A Razzaq



As on today, Thursday, 25 June 202, according to government report the total number of infected cases are 1,22,660 claiming death of 1,582 patients. The number of cases may be more as testing facilities are not available in all the districts throughout the country. However, some 49,666 patients have recovered, which giving us a little sigh of relief



Bangladesh is one of densely populated countries of the world with a population of 16.46 crore, ranking 8th position globally and occupying 2.11% of the total world population. The density of the population is 1265 persons per square kilometre. In addition, Bangladesh has provided shelter to some 1.1 million Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, Chattogram. Analyzing the above information, it is quite clear that Bangladesh is a favourable ground for contamination, growth and multiplication of any sort of infectious, bacterial, viral or parasitic diseases. On the top ignorance, illiteracy, hunger and poverty are the basic reasons to neglect medical guidelines and government instructions.



In Bangladesh, approximately 87 per cent of the work-force is employed in the informal economy according to the Labour Force Survey, conducted in the year 2010 by ILO - international labour organization. Examples of working in the informal economy includes wage labourers, self-employed persons, hawkers, vendors , rickshaw, auto-rickshaw pullers, domestic helps and other hired labour. So to initiate a specific plan and make it successful, one must take it in active concern to manage such a large percentage of work-force and their families, who are dependent on their income.



Ensuring financial support, food and rationing for the poor & needy including informal work-force time-being or lock down period is one of the prime & major responsibilities of the policy makers to make such plans cent per cent effective and successful. Unless & until hunger will create anger and anger will create disobedience at personal, social and national level. Hunger is residing with human beings in folds as a silent enemy & rebel. If hunger and hungry people are not managed then obviously they will take the streets to fuel their stomach and virtually life.



Can we have nationwide lockdown again?



Point to be noted, the new virus is not limited to any age group and can infect anyone at anytime irrespective of age and sex, with weak immune system A strong immune system can defend the invasion of the virus in human body. Once infected, the symptoms include fever, dry cough, breathing problems, pneumonia , in few cases impaired liver and kidney function. Until now, there is no specific medicine and treatment for the corona virus patients except addressing the situation through medical attention and care as much as possible. In case of a negligible percentage of patients hospitalization and oxygen support may be required. However, scientific and medical research is under weigh to introduce vaccine as early as possible.



View above, we highly appreciate the government for her sincere, pragmatic and effective efforts, constant and round the clock monitoring and supervision to save the life of the people being infected by covid-19. At present, district wise and area wise partial lock down across the country is prevailing as preventive measure. However, we need more stringent measures tackling the situation by imposing 100% lock down in all the districts across the country for 21 days. To get optimum result the policy makers can consider imposing curfew for the mentioned period for the greater interest of 16 crore people, the nation and the national economy. If not, it would be too late to control the situation through normal, liberal and affectionate measures.



The writer is a freelance contributor

















Day by day Covid-19 situation is worsening. Though the government has tried sincerely to tackle the virus by declaring general holidays for a long period, stimulus packages for the needy, demarking red, yellow and green zones, introducing lock down measures as and where applicable, constant counselling over radio & television to maintain social distance, health and hygiene, regular advertisement through newspapers still the overall picture has gone somewhat beyond control, with little progress only !As on today, Thursday, 25 June 202, according to government report the total number of infected cases are 1,22,660 claiming death of 1,582 patients. The number of cases may be more as testing facilities are not available in all the districts throughout the country. However, some 49,666 patients have recovered, which giving us a little sigh of reliefBangladesh is one of densely populated countries of the world with a population of 16.46 crore, ranking 8th position globally and occupying 2.11% of the total world population. The density of the population is 1265 persons per square kilometre. In addition, Bangladesh has provided shelter to some 1.1 million Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, Chattogram. Analyzing the above information, it is quite clear that Bangladesh is a favourable ground for contamination, growth and multiplication of any sort of infectious, bacterial, viral or parasitic diseases. On the top ignorance, illiteracy, hunger and poverty are the basic reasons to neglect medical guidelines and government instructions.In Bangladesh, approximately 87 per cent of the work-force is employed in the informal economy according to the Labour Force Survey, conducted in the year 2010 by ILO - international labour organization. Examples of working in the informal economy includes wage labourers, self-employed persons, hawkers, vendors , rickshaw, auto-rickshaw pullers, domestic helps and other hired labour. So to initiate a specific plan and make it successful, one must take it in active concern to manage such a large percentage of work-force and their families, who are dependent on their income.Ensuring financial support, food and rationing for the poor & needy including informal work-force time-being or lock down period is one of the prime & major responsibilities of the policy makers to make such plans cent per cent effective and successful. Unless & until hunger will create anger and anger will create disobedience at personal, social and national level. Hunger is residing with human beings in folds as a silent enemy & rebel. If hunger and hungry people are not managed then obviously they will take the streets to fuel their stomach and virtually life.According to public health experts, doctors and virologists, a quarantine period of 21 days are enough to overcome the infection of coronavirus. It has also been estimated that the median incubation period - the time between the entry of the virus to the onset of symptoms / disease, falls within this period. So, we all that is the whole nation requires a sacrifice of only 21 days to remain in strict self quarantine, personal isolation or lock down for the greater interest to win an unseen battle between us and the noble coronavirus -19, which has turned dreadful and deadlier than ever.Point to be noted, the new virus is not limited to any age group and can infect anyone at anytime irrespective of age and sex, with weak immune system A strong immune system can defend the invasion of the virus in human body. Once infected, the symptoms include fever, dry cough, breathing problems, pneumonia , in few cases impaired liver and kidney function. Until now, there is no specific medicine and treatment for the corona virus patients except addressing the situation through medical attention and care as much as possible. In case of a negligible percentage of patients hospitalization and oxygen support may be required. However, scientific and medical research is under weigh to introduce vaccine as early as possible.View above, we highly appreciate the government for her sincere, pragmatic and effective efforts, constant and round the clock monitoring and supervision to save the life of the people being infected by covid-19. At present, district wise and area wise partial lock down across the country is prevailing as preventive measure. However, we need more stringent measures tackling the situation by imposing 100% lock down in all the districts across the country for 21 days. To get optimum result the policy makers can consider imposing curfew for the mentioned period for the greater interest of 16 crore people, the nation and the national economy. If not, it would be too late to control the situation through normal, liberal and affectionate measures.The writer is a freelance contributor