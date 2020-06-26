Bangladesh may have already crossed the peak



Syed Badiuzzaman

According to infectious disease and statistical modelling specialists, reaching the peak in a pandemic curve means that the number of new cases has begun to level off rather than continuing on a sharp upward track. The experts have taken into consideration only the daily new cases of the disease here - not daily deaths - in determining the peak of the virus.



A scenario like this has already been playing out in Bangladesh since mid-June and we will examine whether or not Bangladesh has reached peak of the coronavirus yet on the basis of the explanation of the statistical modelling specialists. According to all available government sources, Bangladesh reached the highest number of 4,008 cases of infection in a single day on June 17.



And since that day, Bangladesh hasn't returned to the 4,000 mark of daily new cases of the disease. Rather, the country has registered a continuous decline in the rate of new infection. Taking into consideration this situation as well as the explanation of the infectious disease and statistical modelling specialists, it can be cautiously concluded that Bangladesh has already reached the peak of the pandemic of COVID-19.



But to maintain that peak, Bangladesh still faces an uphill battle to cut down the rate of new cases of coronavirus as well as the number of daily deaths due to the deadly disease. Both efforts are possible if there are effective measures to stop the spread of the disease. And for this, both the government as well as the people of Bangladesh must work together against the ominous advance of coronavirus.



To cut down the rate of coronavirus, the use of facemask has been universally recommended not only by the World Health Organization but also the US--based Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. But the question is: does facemask work? Now let's find out what the number one hospital in the whole world is saying about this. Based in Rochester, Minnesota, 131-year-old Mayo Clinic is Newsweek's number one of the top ten hospitals in the world.



The health experts of this prestigious hospital and educational and research center were asked directly about the effectiveness of facemask in combatting coronavirus. Can facemasks help prevent the spread of coronavirus? Yes, facemasks combined with other preventive measures, for examples, frequent handwashing with soap water and physical or social distancing help slow the spread of the virus, responded Mayo Clinic officials without any ambiguity.



Then they faced rather a tougher question. So why weren't facemasks recommended at the start of the pandemic? At that time, experts didn't yet know the extent to which people with COVID-19 could spread the virus before symptoms appeared. Nor was it known that some people have COVID-19 but don't have any symptoms. Both groups, according to Mayo Clinic experts, can unknowingly spread the virus to others.



US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) initially had asked the sick persons only to wear facemasks and nobody else. But these discoveries led the CDC to do an about-face on facemasks. The CDC updated its COVID-19 guidelines to recommend widespread use of simple cloth face coverings to help prevent spread of the virus by people who have COVID-19 but have no idea about it.



Some public health groups argue that masks should be reserved for healthcare providers referring to the critical shortage of surgical masks and N95 masks. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledged this concern when it recommended cloth masks for the members of the public and not the surgical masks and N95 masks needed usually by healthcare providers at hospitals and clinics.



The CDC recommendation for widespread use of cloth masks by general people was based on the facts that while surgical and N95 masks were in short supply and must be reserved for healthcare providers at various hospitals and clinics in virtually any country of the world, cloth masks were easy to find and could be washed with soap water and re-used many times over and over.



Asking everyone to wear cloth masks can help reduce the spread of coronavirus by people who have COVID-19 but they don't realize it. And countries that required facemasks, testing, isolation and physical or social distancing early in the pandemic appear to have had some successes slowing the spread of the virus. There are other benefits of cloth masks as well anywhere in the world.



Cloth masks are cheap, simple to make and easily available. Instructions are easy to find online. Masks can be made from common materials, such as sheets made of tightly woven cotton. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website even includes directions for no-sew masks made from bandannas and T-shirts. Cloth masks should include multiple layers of fabric.



The Mayo Clinic as well as the CDC have said that the cloth face masks should be worn in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as in grocery stores, shopping plazas, and other high-traffic areas of significant community-based transmission. Here are some specific recommendations for putting on and taking off a cloth mask.



Place your mask over your mouth and nose; tie it behind your head or use ear loops and make sure it's snug; don't touch your mask while wearing it; if you accidentally touch your mask, wash or sanitize your hands; remove the mask by untying it or lifting off the ear loops without touching the front of the mask or your face; wash your hands immediately after removing your mask; regularly wash your mask with soap water or in the washing machine; it's fine to launder it with other clothes.



Finally, there are few face mask precautions as well. Don't put mask on anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious or otherwise unable to remove the mask without help; don't put masks on children under 2 (two) years of age and don't use face mask as a substitute for social distancing.



Newsweek-selected 10 best hospitals in the world are as follows: 1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, 2. Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, 3. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, 4. Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, 5. Charite, Berlin, Germany, 6. The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland, 7.



Universitats Spital Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland, 8. Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, 9. Sheba Medical Centre, Tel Aviv, Israel and 10. Karolinska University Hospital, Sweden.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network























