Delhi hotel bans Chinese guests  

NEW DELHI, June 25: One of Delhi's main hotel associations said on Thursday that its members are barring Chinese guests, as calls for a boycott of Chinese goods gather pace following a border clash that killed 20 Indian soldiers.

The June 15 battle was the first time troops have died in combat along the Asian giants' Himalayan border in 45 years, and has been followed by a build-up of forces even as talks continue.

Sandeep Khandelwal, president of the Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association, said the decision covering 75,000 hotel rooms in the Indian capital was to "support our government in this war-like situation with China".

"Why should we allow them to earn money from India?" Khandelwal told AFP. -AFP











