Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:46 AM
Corona: Latest updates

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Indian citizens evacuated as part of the Vande Bharat Mission arrive at the Anna International Airport in Chennai. photo: The New Indian Express

PARIS, June 25: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
478,818 dead
The pandemic has killed 478,818 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Wednesday, based on official sources.
The United States has the most deaths with 121,662 followed by Brazil with 52,645, Britain with 43,081 Italy with 34,644 and France with 29,731.
UK warns of second wave
Medical experts warn the British government to prepare for the "real risk" of a second wave.
"While the future shape of the pandemic in the UK is hard to predict, the available evidence indicates that local flare-ups are increasingly likely and a second wave a real risk," say the experts in an open letter printed in the British Medical Journal.
Mask up Iran?
Iran's deputy health minister calls for mask-wearing to be made compulsory as the country reports its highest daily death toll in more than two-and-a-half months.




Since its first reported case in February, the Islamic Republic has refrained from imposing a mandatory lockdown, and the use of masks and protective equipment is optional in most areas.    -AFP


