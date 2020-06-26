Video
Trump says US moving troops to Poland after Duda meeting

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

WASHINGTON, June 25: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States plans to move some troops from Germany to Poland, speaking as he hosted Polish leader Andrzej Duda at the White House just four days ahead of the nation's election.
"We are going to be reducing our forces in Germany" from 52,000 to 25,000 troops, Trump said after an Oval Office meeting with his populist ally Duda.
"Some will be coming home and some will be going to other places," Trump said. "Poland would be one of those other places."
Duda called it a "very reasonable decision" and said he had asked Trump not to withdraw US troops from Europe "because the security of Europe is very important to me."
Asked what kind of a message the redeployment sends to Russia, Trump said: "I think it sends a very strong signal."
Duda's meeting with Trump came just four days before voters in Poland decide on Sunday whether to give him a second term, and the timing of the meeting was criticized by his opponents as an attempt to gain a pre-election windfall.
Trump, who is seeking to demonstrate that the coronavirus pandemic -- which has damaged his own re-election chances -- is abatting was lavish with his praise of Duda.
The meeting was Trump's first with a foreign leader since the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left more than 121,000 people dead in the United States, hit in March.




"President Duda is doing very well in Poland," Trump said following the third Oval Office meeting between the two men. "He's doing a terrific job."    -AFP


