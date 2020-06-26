Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:44 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

US states reimpose virus measures as cases near record

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

HOUSTON, June 25: US officials on Wednesday imposed tough measures including quarantines and stay-at-home advice as daily coronavirus cases approached record levels after surging across the nation's South and West.
Nearly four months after reporting its first death from COVID-19, the United States faces a deepening health crisis as a wave of infections hits young Americans and experts issue new acute warnings.
More than 35,900 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, with heavily populated states including Florida, Texas and California all reporting daily record cases.
The world's largest economy is already the country hardest hit by the pandemic, with a mounting death toll of almost 122,000.
Some officials -- including the Texas governor -- who loosened restrictions on business, dining, public gatherings and tourism, are now urging residents to again stay home.
Three northeastern states that made progress beating back the pandemic -- New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- urged visitors arriving from US hotspots to quarantine themselves.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the advisory applied to visitors from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Utah and Texas.
Washington state was originally included, but Governor Jay Inslee said this was by error and it would be removed.
Several states in the South and West including Florida and Texas are suffering what White House advisor and top scientist Anthony Fauci described as "disturbing" new surges in infections. Fauci warned the next two weeks would be "critical" to addressing the surges.




Texas, among the most aggressive states in reopening in early June, saw new cases hit a daily high of 5,489 on Tuesday. A concerned Governor Greg Abbott warned Texans of the virus's "rampant" spread and said the "safest" place to be was in their homes, adding that those who needed to go out should wear masks.
"If we are unable to slow the spread over the next few weeks, then we will have to reevaluate the extent to which businesses are open," he told a local NBC affiliate.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PIA grounds about 150 pilots
Koreas mark 70th anniv of  war
Delhi hotel bans Chinese guests  
Corona: Latest updates
Trump says US moving troops to Poland after Duda meeting
Nearly 1.25 lakh Indians return from overseas
US states reimpose virus measures as cases near record
Russians cast early votes in ballot to extend Putin's rule


Latest News
Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny non-payment of Bangladesh workers
US sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases
Gun battle over El Chapo legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Israel, UAE to join forces to fight coronavirus
Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge on COVID-19 hit
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Former Islamic Foundation DG Shamim Afzal passes away
Ganashasthaya Kendra's coronavirus testing kit didn't get govt approval
Most Read News
Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic
COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,600 in country
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry
Human trial of new virus vaccine begins in UK
Security guard strangled to death, 3 dacoits shot dead in Feni
Fire breaks out at BIRDEM General Hospital 2
First Online Fair on plastic, rubber goods starts June 29
73 BNP men die of coronavirus
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Eye specialist dies with virus symptom in Ctg hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft