Russians cast early votes in ballot to extend Putin's rule

MOSCOW, June 25: Russians were casting early ballots on Thursday in a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms that could see President Vladimir Putin remain in power until 2036.Election officials opened polling stations in the lead-up to the official voting day on July 1 to reduce the risk of overcrowding that could spread coronavirus infections. Masks and disinfectant gels have been made available to 110 million eligible voters across 10 time zones, and Russians in Vladivostok in the Far East cast ballots wearing masks as election officials distributed ballot papers in gloves.The Kremlin reluctantly postponed the vote that was originally scheduled for April 22 as COVID-19 infections increased and officials imposed restrictions to slow the pandemic. Putin -- in power as president or prime minister since 1999 -- introduced the reforms to the 1993 constitution in January. -AFP