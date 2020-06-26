Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:44 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

UN envoy warns Israeli annexation may fuel extremism

Palestinians unveil Jordan Valley fund; Hamas says West Bank annexation would be ‘declaration of war’

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

JERUSALEM, June 25: The UN's Middle East envoy warned on Thursday that Israel's aim to annex parts of the occupied West Bank may fuel extremism and ignite a regional conflict.
Just days before Israel intends to kick-start plans to annex its West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, the United Nations has been urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to abandon the proposal.
Such a move could do irrevocable damage to Israeli-Palestinian relations, and also turn Palestinians towards extremism, according to UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov.
If Palestinians "feel that there is no prospect of a peaceful resolution to the conflict, that only creates opportunities for radicals," he told journalists in Jerusalem.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority has announced a multi-million-dollar fund to support residents of the Jordan Valley, just days before Israel intends to start annexing the strategic swathe of the occupied West Bank.
"The government has decided to establish projects to support the residents of the Jordan Valley," Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh told AFP on Wednesday.
The scheme will be implemented within days and amount to 35 million Israeli shekels ($10 million), the premier said.
AFP adds: Gaza rulers Hamas warned on Thursday that Israel's planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank would amount to a "declaration of war" against Palestinians.
"The resistance considers the decision to annex the West Bank and the Jordan Valley to be a declaration of war on our people," said Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas's armed wing.




The warning came just days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would start implementing annexation, a move opposed by the United Nations as well as regional powers.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PIA grounds about 150 pilots
Koreas mark 70th anniv of  war
Delhi hotel bans Chinese guests  
Corona: Latest updates
Trump says US moving troops to Poland after Duda meeting
Nearly 1.25 lakh Indians return from overseas
US states reimpose virus measures as cases near record
Russians cast early votes in ballot to extend Putin's rule


Latest News
Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny non-payment of Bangladesh workers
US sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases
Gun battle over El Chapo legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Israel, UAE to join forces to fight coronavirus
Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge on COVID-19 hit
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Former Islamic Foundation DG Shamim Afzal passes away
Ganashasthaya Kendra's coronavirus testing kit didn't get govt approval
Most Read News
Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic
COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,600 in country
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry
Human trial of new virus vaccine begins in UK
Security guard strangled to death, 3 dacoits shot dead in Feni
Fire breaks out at BIRDEM General Hospital 2
First Online Fair on plastic, rubber goods starts June 29
73 BNP men die of coronavirus
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Eye specialist dies with virus symptom in Ctg hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft