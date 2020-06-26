UN envoy warns Israeli annexation may fuel extremism





Just days before Israel intends to kick-start plans to annex its West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, the United Nations has been urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to abandon the proposal.

Such a move could do irrevocable damage to Israeli-Palestinian relations, and also turn Palestinians towards extremism, according to UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov.

If Palestinians "feel that there is no prospect of a peaceful resolution to the conflict, that only creates opportunities for radicals," he told journalists in Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority has announced a multi-million-dollar fund to support residents of the Jordan Valley, just days before Israel intends to start annexing the strategic swathe of the occupied West Bank.

"The government has decided to establish projects to support the residents of the Jordan Valley," Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh told AFP on Wednesday.

The scheme will be implemented within days and amount to 35 million Israeli shekels ($10 million), the premier said.

AFP adds: Gaza rulers Hamas warned on Thursday that Israel's planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank would amount to a "declaration of war" against Palestinians.

"The resistance considers the decision to annex the West Bank and the Jordan Valley to be a declaration of war on our people," said Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas's armed wing.









The warning came just days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would start implementing annexation, a move opposed by the United Nations as well as regional powers. -AFP





JERUSALEM, June 25: The UN's Middle East envoy warned on Thursday that Israel's aim to annex parts of the occupied West Bank may fuel extremism and ignite a regional conflict.Just days before Israel intends to kick-start plans to annex its West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, the United Nations has been urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to abandon the proposal.Such a move could do irrevocable damage to Israeli-Palestinian relations, and also turn Palestinians towards extremism, according to UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov.If Palestinians "feel that there is no prospect of a peaceful resolution to the conflict, that only creates opportunities for radicals," he told journalists in Jerusalem.Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority has announced a multi-million-dollar fund to support residents of the Jordan Valley, just days before Israel intends to start annexing the strategic swathe of the occupied West Bank."The government has decided to establish projects to support the residents of the Jordan Valley," Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh told AFP on Wednesday.The scheme will be implemented within days and amount to 35 million Israeli shekels ($10 million), the premier said.AFP adds: Gaza rulers Hamas warned on Thursday that Israel's planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank would amount to a "declaration of war" against Palestinians."The resistance considers the decision to annex the West Bank and the Jordan Valley to be a declaration of war on our people," said Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas's armed wing.The warning came just days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would start implementing annexation, a move opposed by the United Nations as well as regional powers. -AFP