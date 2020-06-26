Eiffel tower reopens as WHO warns of Europe virus upsurge



Visitors wearing protective facemasks walk up the stairs as they visit the Eiffel Tower during its partial reopening on June 25 in Paris, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus. Tourists and Parisians will again be able to admire the view of the French capital from the Eiffel Tower after a three-month closure due to the coronavirus -- but only if they take the stairs. photo : AFP

Europe saw an increase in weekly cases for the first time in months last week, according to the World Health Organization's regional office, which warned that health systems in some countries would once again be pushed to the brink.

But the number of new cases in Europe is dwarfed by the Americas, where Brazil and the United States recorded almost 80,000 infections between them on Wednesday.

While some US states have moved to reimpose lockdowns, Brazilian expert Domingos Alves warned that his country was sending people "to the slaughterhouse" by reopening its economy too soon.

Governments are still struggling to balance public health needs of fighting a virus that has infected almost 10 million people and killed almost 500,000 with the damage that lockdown measures are doing to their economies.

The International Monetary Fund is the latest to quantify the economic damage -- predicting that global GDP will plunge by 4.9 percent this year and wipe out $12 trillion over two years.

'Tears of joy'

In the face of the grim news, a few dozen mostly French tourists braved scorching heat in Paris to climb the Eiffel Tower's iron stairs as the lifts were deemed too small for social distancing.









"I'm tearing up, but they're tears of joy. I'm going to climb, but slowly," said Therese, 60, from the southwestern city of Perpignan. "And if I don't make it, it's no big deal!"

But the joyous reopening of an iconic tourist site was dampened by a new warning from the WHO that the virus is not yet done with Europe. -AFP



PARIS, June 25: France reopened the Eiffel Tower to tourists on Thursday after three months of closure because of the coronavirus, ramping up attempts to return to normality even as the WHO warned the disease was resurgent in Europe and continued its rampage through the Americas.Europe saw an increase in weekly cases for the first time in months last week, according to the World Health Organization's regional office, which warned that health systems in some countries would once again be pushed to the brink.But the number of new cases in Europe is dwarfed by the Americas, where Brazil and the United States recorded almost 80,000 infections between them on Wednesday.While some US states have moved to reimpose lockdowns, Brazilian expert Domingos Alves warned that his country was sending people "to the slaughterhouse" by reopening its economy too soon.Governments are still struggling to balance public health needs of fighting a virus that has infected almost 10 million people and killed almost 500,000 with the damage that lockdown measures are doing to their economies.The International Monetary Fund is the latest to quantify the economic damage -- predicting that global GDP will plunge by 4.9 percent this year and wipe out $12 trillion over two years.'Tears of joy'In the face of the grim news, a few dozen mostly French tourists braved scorching heat in Paris to climb the Eiffel Tower's iron stairs as the lifts were deemed too small for social distancing."I'm tearing up, but they're tears of joy. I'm going to climb, but slowly," said Therese, 60, from the southwestern city of Perpignan. "And if I don't make it, it's no big deal!"But the joyous reopening of an iconic tourist site was dampened by a new warning from the WHO that the virus is not yet done with Europe. -AFP