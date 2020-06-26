

Inflated power bills baffle clients



There are 3.68 crore electricity consumers in Bangladesh. Of them, 30 lakh customers use smart meters, the rest use manual meters. On the topic of preparing bills of manual meters, meter readers have to be physically present for reading. It would take 20 lakh people to read the meters at 4 crore households. If these people were sent to every household, at least 5 lakh people would have risked contracting the deadly virus. And this reason is also justifiable.



Since the inflated billing problem was not possible to predict in advance, we would request all clients to take and discuss the inflated bills with their local power offices. As for the power distribution authorities - the authorities should rather bill consumers a lower amount and not the extra amount of electricity that has not been billed but the consumers have used. The extra bill can be eventually be adjusted later. This is a much pragmatic step, and especially when many people have lost their livelihoods and spent their savings on meeting their daily needs while struggling to cope with an uncertain future lurking ahead.



Many of the consumers being billed amidst the emergency may not receive the bills. Moreover, consumers billed in such a moment of crisis may not also be able to pay the bills on time, even though a mechanism to pay the bills through mobile financial services has already been put in place. Our point in case , why would the government, which should address people's fears, rather strain people's lives by sending them electric bills for certain amount of electricity that they have not used.



There have been numerous allegations that there is no logical and acceptable basis for the amount claimed in ghost bills. In some cases, the amount of these outstanding bills is more than 10 times than the actual amount. In the current situation, such incidents contradict the government's consumer-friendly measures.











Understandably, the shutdown period has forced many to remain indoors while consuming more electricity than before, but that cannot be a reason for billing clients more based on an ad hoc and irrational system. The billing plan of power distribution companies should have been shared with consumers earlier.



