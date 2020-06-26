Uttara Bank declares 23pc stock and 7pc cash dividend

Uttara Bank Ltd declared 23pc stock and 7pc cash dividend for the year-2019 and passed the Annual Report-2019 along with the profit and loss account in its 37th Annual General Meeting held on (Thursday) at Digital Platform, says a press release.

The meeting was presided over by Mr. Azharul Islam, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank. Iftekharul Islam, the Vice Chairman; Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, the Managing Director and CEO and other directors also attended the meeting. The shareholders expressed their satisfaction on the overall development of the Bank.















