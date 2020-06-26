Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:43 AM
latest
Home Business

EasyJet raises £419m via share placement

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

LONDON, June 25: British low-cost airline EasyJet, blighted by the coronavirus fallout, said Thursday it has raised £419 million ($523 million, 463 million euros) via a share placing as it tries to cope with disappearing demand for air travel.
One day after posting widening losses, the carrier said in a statement that it has placed more than 59.5 million shares, or almost 15 percent of its stock, at 703 pence per share.
EasyJet announced the placing on Wednesday to bolster its finances, as it also revealed that losses deepened in the first half as virus-related cancellations began to hit operations.
The airline, which is based in Luton north of London, posted a net loss of £324 million in the six months to the end of March, just as lockdowns were imposed across much of Europe.
The group had already decided last month that it would axe up to 4,500 jobs, or almost a third of its staff, due to the dramatic slump in demand that is expected to persist despite easing travel restrictions.
The carrier follows rivals British Airways, Ryanair and Virgin Atlantic and others in slashing thousands of jobs to save costs as the bulk of planes remain grounded despite the relaxation of government lockdowns worldwide.
Separately on Thursday, Australia's Qantas announced plans to slash 6,000 staff and ground 100 planes for up to a year in a US$10 billion cost-cutting blitz in response to the COVID-19 crisis.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wirecard collapses owing creditors $4b
Uttara Bank declares 23pc stock and 7pc cash dividend
Australia's Qantas cuts 6,000 jobs over Covid impact
EasyJet raises £419m via share placement
Lufthansa soars after top shareholder backs bailout
IBCML holds board meeting
Zimbabwe increases fuel price by 150 per cent
MBL holds 21st AGM virtually


Latest News
Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny non-payment of Bangladesh workers
US sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases
Gun battle over El Chapo legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Israel, UAE to join forces to fight coronavirus
Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge on COVID-19 hit
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Former Islamic Foundation DG Shamim Afzal passes away
Ganashasthaya Kendra's coronavirus testing kit didn't get govt approval
Most Read News
Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic
COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,600 in country
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry
Human trial of new virus vaccine begins in UK
Security guard strangled to death, 3 dacoits shot dead in Feni
Fire breaks out at BIRDEM General Hospital 2
First Online Fair on plastic, rubber goods starts June 29
73 BNP men die of coronavirus
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Eye specialist dies with virus symptom in Ctg hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft