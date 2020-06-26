IBCML holds board meeting

A meeting of the board of directors of Islami Bank Capital Management Limited (IBCML) was held virtually on Wednesday.

Presided over by Professor Md. Kamal Uddin, Ph.D, director of IBBL and chairman of IBCML, the meeting was attended by Md. Joynal Abedin and Md. Zakir Hossain, directors of the bank and IBCML, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing directors of IBBL and directors of IBCML, Md. Ashraful Haque, FCA, CFO of IBBL and director of IBCML, Mohammad Abdur Rahim, FCA, managing director and CEO of IBCML and Abu Syed Md. Nahid, ACS, company secretary, of IBCML.

The meeting took some important business decision. -UNB















