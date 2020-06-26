Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:42 AM
latest
Home Business

Zimbabwe increases fuel price by 150 per cent

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Zimbabwe increases fuel price by 150 per cent

Zimbabwe increases fuel price by 150 per cent

HARARE, June 25: Zimbabwe on Wednesday announced a 150 per cent rise in the price of fuel following the launch of a forex auction system which eroded the value of the local currency.
The price of a litre of diesel jumped 152 per cent to ZW$62.77 ($1.12) from ZW$24.93 while petrol shot up 147 per cent to ZW$71.62, the country's Energy Regulatory Authority said in a notice.
The central bank re-introduced forex auctioning on Tuesday, the first in 16 years after a long battle to stabilise its currency and fight hyperinflation.
The auction saw the local currency losing more than half of its value from 1:25 to 1:57 to the greenback by the end of trading.
Zimbabwe has been facing fuel shortages since October 2018.
The scarcity prompted President Emmerson Mnangagwa to increase the price of fuel by 150 per cent in January 2019, sparking countrywide demonstrations.
At least 17 people were killed and scores injured after soldiers deployed to quell the strike opened fire on protesters.
The government said at the time the prices were lower than in other countries in the region, and that some foreigners were buying fuel in bulk in Zimbabwe for resale in neighbouring countries.
Despite the price increase which was aimed at ending shortages, the scarcity persisted with motorists sometimes spending nights in queues for fuel pumps, stretching for kilometres.
After years in international isolation, Zimbabwe's economy has been on a downturn for more than a decade.
Mnangagwa, who took over from long-time leader Robert Mugabe at the back of a military coup in 2017, pledged to mend the economy but things have only got worse with shops running short of basic commodities like bank notes, sugar and the staple cornmeal.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wirecard collapses owing creditors $4b
Uttara Bank declares 23pc stock and 7pc cash dividend
Australia's Qantas cuts 6,000 jobs over Covid impact
EasyJet raises £419m via share placement
Lufthansa soars after top shareholder backs bailout
IBCML holds board meeting
Zimbabwe increases fuel price by 150 per cent
MBL holds 21st AGM virtually


Latest News
Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny non-payment of Bangladesh workers
US sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases
Gun battle over El Chapo legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Israel, UAE to join forces to fight coronavirus
Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge on COVID-19 hit
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Former Islamic Foundation DG Shamim Afzal passes away
Ganashasthaya Kendra's coronavirus testing kit didn't get govt approval
Most Read News
Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic
COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,600 in country
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry
Human trial of new virus vaccine begins in UK
Security guard strangled to death, 3 dacoits shot dead in Feni
Fire breaks out at BIRDEM General Hospital 2
First Online Fair on plastic, rubber goods starts June 29
73 BNP men die of coronavirus
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Eye specialist dies with virus symptom in Ctg hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft