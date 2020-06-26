Video
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:42 AM
Omera starts LPG cylinder export

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Correspondent

For the first time in the history of Bangladesh, Omera has started exporting LPG cylinders overseas to other countries.
The local LPG giant exported the first consignment of its world-class LPG cylinders to a few companies based in Africa recently, said a press release on                Wednesday
Director of the Omera Cylinders Limited Azam J Chowdhury said this is not only a matter of pride for Omera, rather a matter of pride for the LPG industry and the entire nation.
"We are extremely delighted that through the technological strengths and expertise of Omera, today, our country has expanded its horizon in the international arena," he added.
Since the inception of Omera Cylinders Limited in 2015, the company has been catering the needs of many local LPG operators offering them with a wide range of cylinders maintaining the international        standards.


