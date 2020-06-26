Video
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:42 AM
Mayor Atiqul launches bike-sharing service JoBike in Gulshan

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam has launched JoBike, an app-based bicycle-sharing service, in Dhaka's Gulshan in an effort to make the city clean and safe for residents.
Atiqul urged city-dwellers to make a habit of riding bicycles during its inauguration on Wednesday.
"People from all walks of life throughout the world use bicycles. We should follow them by making a habit of riding bicycles to make the city safe for future generations. It also helps save money and time," said Atiqul.
The service will later be expanded to cover all of the DNCC areas, including Uttara, the mayor added.
"The bicycle-sharing service will create job opportunities for many people. We are working together to build separate bicycle and pedestrian lanes in Dhaka," State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said.
The JoBike service will initially be available in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Niketan areas. As many as 22 bicycle parking zones have been set up in these areas from where the users will be able to book a ride using the app. The fare has been set at Tk 1 per minute, the authorities said.    -bdnews24.com


