Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:41 AM
latest
Home Business

Bayer to pay up to $10.9b to settle bulk of Roundup weedkiller cancer cases

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Bayer to pay up to $10.9b to settle bulk of Roundup weedkiller cancer cases

Bayer to pay up to $10.9b to settle bulk of Roundup weedkiller cancer cases

FRANKFURT, June 25: Bayer AG, after more than a year of talks, agreed to pay as much as $10.9 billion to settle close to 100,000 US lawsuits claiming that its widely-used weedkiller Roundup caused cancer, resolving litigation that has pummeled the company's share price.
The German drugs and pesticides maker has come to terms with about 75per cent of the 125,000 filed and unfiled claims overall, it said in a statement on Wednesday of the deal to end legal disputes it inherited with its $63 billion takeover of Monsanto in 2018.
The settled cases over Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers account for about 95per cent of those currently set for trial, it added.
"The Roundup settlement is the right action at the right time for Bayer to bring a long period of uncertainty to an end," Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann said. "Unfortunately, we have to pay an awful lot of money for a product which is perfectly regulated."
The company said it will make a payment of $8.8 billion to $9.6 billion to resolve the current Roundup litigation - including an allowance expected to cover unresolved claims - and $1.25 billion to support a separate class agreement to address potential future litigation.
Bayer did not admit liability or wrongdoing.
"Bayer is not getting complete relief, but trying to do as much as it can to calm uncertainty," said Adam Zimmerman, a law professor at Loyola Law School who has followed the litigation.
The deal dwarfs previous out-of-court product liability settlements, such as Merck & Co's $5 billion deal to end litigation over its withdrawn painkiller Vioxx, and Bayer deals worth $2 billion to settle claims of harm caused by its Yasmin and Yaz birth control pills.
Ken Feinberg, who was appointed settlement mediator by a federal judge more than a year ago, said that while nearly 25,000 claims remained unsettled there will be no more trials as cases settle in coming months.
"Bayer wisely decided to settle the litigation rather than roll the dice in American court," said Feinberg, who has mediated other high-profile disputes, including over the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal.
The three cases that have gone to trial will continue through the appeals process and are not covered by the settlement, Bayer said.
A US federal appeals court on Monday permanently blocked California from requiring a cancer warning on glyphosate-based Roundup. That ruling is separate from the wider litigation over whether Roundup causes a type of blood cancer.
The company, whose management in April regained shareholder support for its handling of the litigation, has denied claims that Roundup or its active ingredient glyphosate causes cancer, saying decades of independent studies have shown the product is safe for human use.
Bayer said it expects to maintain its investment grade credit ratings and intends to keep its dividend policy.
The prospect of a surge in fresh lawsuits, fighting more than 20 trials a year and the accompanying unfavorable media coverage swayed Bayer to come to terms with claimants.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wirecard collapses owing creditors $4b
Uttara Bank declares 23pc stock and 7pc cash dividend
Australia's Qantas cuts 6,000 jobs over Covid impact
EasyJet raises £419m via share placement
Lufthansa soars after top shareholder backs bailout
IBCML holds board meeting
Zimbabwe increases fuel price by 150 per cent
MBL holds 21st AGM virtually


Latest News
Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny non-payment of Bangladesh workers
US sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases
Gun battle over El Chapo legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Israel, UAE to join forces to fight coronavirus
Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge on COVID-19 hit
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Former Islamic Foundation DG Shamim Afzal passes away
Ganashasthaya Kendra's coronavirus testing kit didn't get govt approval
Most Read News
Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic
COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,600 in country
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry
Human trial of new virus vaccine begins in UK
Security guard strangled to death, 3 dacoits shot dead in Feni
Fire breaks out at BIRDEM General Hospital 2
First Online Fair on plastic, rubber goods starts June 29
73 BNP men die of coronavirus
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Eye specialist dies with virus symptom in Ctg hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft