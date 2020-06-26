Video
Asian stocks skid as new C-19 cases rattle markets

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Asian stocks skid as new C-19 cases rattle markets

Asian stocks skid as new C-19 cases rattle markets

BANGKOK, June 25: Shares skidded in Asia on Thursday after a sharp retreat overnight on Wall Street as new coronavirus cases in the US climbed to their highest level in two months, dimming investors' hopes for a relatively quick economic turnaround.
Markets in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Shanghai were closed for holidays.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 slipped 1.3per cent to 22,234.80 and the Kospi in Seoul lost 1.8per cent to 2,122.48. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 sank 2per cent after its biggest airline, Qantas, announced it plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs to survive the coronavirus pandemic.
The airline said it will slash costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital, while grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing 747 planes.
Markets fell in Southeast Asia, with Bangkok's SET index losing 0.9per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 2.6per cent to 3,050.33, giving back all of its gains for the month. The selling followed a skid in European stock indexes. It accelerated on news that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will require visitors from nine states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.
The rise in new infections is stoking worries that reopenings of businesses closed earlier to fight the pandemic may have to be curtailed, despite indications that economies are recovering from lockdowns that are being eased in the US and other countries.
"A huge problem for investors is that volatility is too expensive to buy right now, so they are finding it easier just to cut and run from their stock market positions," Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a commentary.
On top of lingering concerns over trade tensions between the US and China, reports said the White House is considering fresh tariffs on $3.1 billion worth of exports from France, Germany, Spain and Britain. That helped send markets tumbling on worries that such a move might spiral into another trade war, said Jingyi Pan of IG.
"Renewed fears of the COVID-19 spread and fresh tariffs reign ... in guiding market sentiment midweek as riskier assets lose favor among investors," Pan said.
Technology companies, which have led the market higher as it bounced back from a plunge in March, accounted for the biggest slice of the US market's pullback. Financial, health care, communication services and industrial sector stocks also took heavy losses. Energy stocks were down the most as the price of oil dropped sharply.
Cruise lines, which would stand to suffer greatly if travel restrictions are extended, were among the biggest losers in the S&P 500. Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival and Royal Caribbean Cruises were each down more than 11per cent. Hotel operators also were down sharply. Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International were each down more than 8per cent. Shares in airlines slumped, too. Delta Air Lines slid 7.2per cent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.6per cent to 25,480. The Nasdaq, which was coming off its second all-time high this week, shed 2.2per cent to 9,909.17. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 3.4per cent.    -AP


