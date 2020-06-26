Money changers can renew licences without achiving business target

Money changer (MC) firms can renew their licences without fulfilling their annual business target.

Bangladesh Bank in a circular on Tuesday said that considering the business situation due to the outbreak of coronavirus, it has been decided that applications for renewal of MC licences shall be proceeded without the requirement to achieve statutory annual business target.

"The instruction shall be applicable only for the year 2020. The other instructions in this regard shall remain unchanged," added the BB circular, issued by Foreign Exchange Policy Department (PECD) for all authorised dealers and licences money changers. -UNB

























