Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:40 AM
latest
Home Business

13pc people lost jobs in C-19 pandemic: BIDS

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

In the corona pandemic about 13 per cent people lost their jobs in the country, according to a survey conducted from May 5 to May 29.
The survey titled "Coping with Covid -19 and Individual Responses: Findings from a Large Online Survey" was conducted with over 30,000 people participating from across Bangladesh, covering all the divisions and districts.
The findings of the survey were unveiled at a virtual conversation titled "BIDS Critical Conversations 2020 - In the Shadow of Covid- Coping, Adjustments, and Responses" organized by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) at later this week.
The survey also found expected and significant negative effects on employment, income and expenditures, especially of low-income groups.
As per the report findings, 19.23 per cent of participants with income less than Tk5,000 said their income reduced by 75 per cent, while 23.31 per cent of the  participants with income between Tk5,000-Tk15,000 reported an income reduction of 50 per cent of income compared to April.
Meanwhile, 15.75 per cent of participants with income between Tk15,000 - Tk30,000 reported an income reduction of 25 per cent during the same period.
The total loss in the local Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector due to two-months of lockdown was estimated at Tk920 billion, Monzur Hossain, senior research fellow at BIDS, said during another research findings presentation.
The sector gave wage payment of Tk120 billion with revenue or sales loss incurring at Tk80,0 billion during the lockdown period.
"The stimulus should consist of three components: interest waiver for the existing indebted firms and debt relief grant and interest subsidy for the new loans" Monzur said.
Professor Siddiqur Rahman Osmani of the School of Economics at University of Ulster said: "Many of these enterprises are currently outside the network of the banking system, a comprehensive list of these enterprises must be prepared first through the cooperation of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), Small & Medium Enterprise Foundation, and Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC)."
"We know from various statistics that well over a 100 thousand people were displaced, with many among them slipping into poverty."
"The government thus found it imperative to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of this large section of the population," Siddiqur added.
Planning minister MA Mannan said the government will make "grant cards" to distribute proper assistance among poor people in the country who are going through difficult times due to the Covid-19 fallout.
"Poor people have been affected the most due to the coronavirus pandemic. We all should help them now."
"A grand card should be made to distribute assistance properly. However, BIDS, the Election Commission and the Passport department are making lists separately. We should compile these. Then it will be more helpful to work," the minister said.
The minister further said he was worried with the poverty situation in the country that was reported in the survey findings.
 "The poverty situation from 2000 to 2010 and 2010 to 2020 is different. The socioeconomic situation has changed globally due to Covid-19."
"The government will see the survey report properly. Poverty is a matter to be worried about" the minister also said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wirecard collapses owing creditors $4b
Uttara Bank declares 23pc stock and 7pc cash dividend
Australia's Qantas cuts 6,000 jobs over Covid impact
EasyJet raises £419m via share placement
Lufthansa soars after top shareholder backs bailout
IBCML holds board meeting
Zimbabwe increases fuel price by 150 per cent
MBL holds 21st AGM virtually


Latest News
Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny non-payment of Bangladesh workers
US sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases
Gun battle over El Chapo legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Israel, UAE to join forces to fight coronavirus
Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge on COVID-19 hit
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Former Islamic Foundation DG Shamim Afzal passes away
Ganashasthaya Kendra's coronavirus testing kit didn't get govt approval
Most Read News
Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic
COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,600 in country
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry
Human trial of new virus vaccine begins in UK
Security guard strangled to death, 3 dacoits shot dead in Feni
Fire breaks out at BIRDEM General Hospital 2
First Online Fair on plastic, rubber goods starts June 29
73 BNP men die of coronavirus
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Eye specialist dies with virus symptom in Ctg hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft