

BPC offers up to 50pc discount to encourage tourists

It has announced up to 50 per cent discount for hotels and motels located in the country's two beach towns- Cox's Bazar and Kuakata- from next month hoping the pandemic situation would get better, saida press release Wednesday.

The offer will be effective from July 1 to November 30 as the ongoing lockdownin Cox's Bazar, the country's most popular tourism destination, is scheduled to end on June 30.

The BPC offered 50 per cent discount will cover accommodation at Hotel Shaibal, Motel Upal and Laboni located in Cox's Bazar beach head.

Air-conditioned rooms in Tourism Holiday Homes, in Kuakata, will be offered at 30 per cent discount while non air-conditioned rooms at 40 per cent.

Currently, the government is preparing a SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) to ensure health safety of intending touristsafter reopening to tourist.

Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) estimated their loss so far at Taka 6000 crore while the overall loss of the tourism sector has been predicted approximately at Taka 9,705 crore till June 2020 due to the pandemic.

On March 13, the World Travel and Tourism Council said that up to 50 million jobs in the global travel and tourism sector are at risk due to the global COVID-19 outbreak. It is a dire situation that may not recover any time soon.





















