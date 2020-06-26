Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:40 AM
latest
Home Business

BPC offers up to 50pc discount to encourage tourists

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

BPC offers up to 50pc discount to encourage tourists

BPC offers up to 50pc discount to encourage tourists

Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) has taken a move to lure potential tourist to its hotels and motels at various destinations amid coronavirus pandemic hoping the industry will bounce back soon.
It has announced up to 50 per cent discount for hotels and motels located in the country's two beach towns- Cox's Bazar and Kuakata- from next month hoping the pandemic situation would get better, saida  press release Wednesday.
The offer will be effective from July 1 to November 30 as the ongoing lockdownin Cox's Bazar, the country's most popular tourism destination, is scheduled to end on June 30.
The BPC offered 50 per cent discount will cover accommodation at Hotel Shaibal, Motel Upal and Laboni located in Cox's Bazar beach head.
Air-conditioned rooms in Tourism Holiday Homes, in Kuakata, will be offered at 30 per cent discount while non air-conditioned rooms at 40 per cent.
Currently, the government is preparing a SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) to ensure health safety of intending touristsafter reopening to tourist.
Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) estimated their loss so far      at Taka 6000 crore while the overall loss of the tourism sector has been predicted  approximately at Taka 9,705 crore till June 2020 due to the   pandemic.
On March 13, the World Travel and Tourism Council said that up to 50 million jobs in the global travel and tourism sector are at risk due to the global COVID-19 outbreak. It is a dire situation that may not recover any time soon.












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wirecard collapses owing creditors $4b
Uttara Bank declares 23pc stock and 7pc cash dividend
Australia's Qantas cuts 6,000 jobs over Covid impact
EasyJet raises £419m via share placement
Lufthansa soars after top shareholder backs bailout
IBCML holds board meeting
Zimbabwe increases fuel price by 150 per cent
MBL holds 21st AGM virtually


Latest News
Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny non-payment of Bangladesh workers
US sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases
Gun battle over El Chapo legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Israel, UAE to join forces to fight coronavirus
Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge on COVID-19 hit
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Former Islamic Foundation DG Shamim Afzal passes away
Ganashasthaya Kendra's coronavirus testing kit didn't get govt approval
Most Read News
Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic
COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,600 in country
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry
Human trial of new virus vaccine begins in UK
Security guard strangled to death, 3 dacoits shot dead in Feni
Fire breaks out at BIRDEM General Hospital 2
First Online Fair on plastic, rubber goods starts June 29
73 BNP men die of coronavirus
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Eye specialist dies with virus symptom in Ctg hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft