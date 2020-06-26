Video
Friday, 26 June, 2020
CSE transaction topples DSE

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

Breaking the tradition trading in Chittagong Stock Exchange topped the major bourse in Dhaka for the first time on Thursday.
The port city bourse CSE transacted an amount of Tk936 million which is Tk252.5 million higher than Tk683.5 million in Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on the day.
The surpassing took place at large volume transaction of the multinational British American Tobacco company's higher amount of share transaction worth value of Tk860 million.
In CSE among the participated companies prices remained unchanged for most of the companies.
On the other hand among the transacted companies in the DSE prices increase for 29 companies, decreased for 16 and remained unchanged for 220 companies.
DSE broad index increased by 4 points to 3969 points, DS-30 by 2 points to 1330 points and DSE Shariah by 0.93 points to 919 points.
Beximco Pharma transacted the high
est volume of Tk86 million, Reckit Benkiser at second position of Tk29.8 million and Submarine cable was at third position transacting Tk27.8 million.
The other companies among top ten highest transacted companies as per volume were Summit Power, Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals, Linda BD, Square Pharmaceuticals, Pharma Aid, Wata Chemcial and First Security Islami Bank.
Among highest prices top ten companies were Indo-Bangla Pharma, Beximco Pharma, Paramount Insurance, National Bank Limited, National Life Insurance, Phama Aides, First Security Islami Bank Limited, Acme Laboratories, JMI Syringe and Jamuna Bank Limited.
The DSE market capitalization o n the closing session was Tk3108 billion.
In the CSE the index rose by 5 points and out of 111 companies prices increased for 20 companies, decreased for 12 and remained unchanged for 79 companies.


