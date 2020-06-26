Video
Govt working to provide 4.5cr youths with post Covid-19 employment

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palakon Thursday said the government is working to create new employment facilities mainly based technology for young unemployed people in post Covid period.
Technology is emerging the biggest source of employment and the government is exploring all possibilities at its best, he said.
"The global employment scenario will drastically change after the corona pandemic … the employment will be technology-based, so the government is working to cope with the country's 4.5 crore youths in this situation", he said while distributing bicycle among 40 ethnic secondary students at Singraupazila court maidan here.
To cope with the changing global situation, Palak said the government is also planning a Virtual University of Management and Technology to bring technology to the youths.
The government has made the information technology mandatory in the education curriculum at the secondary level, so that the students can develop their expertise in technology through the Sheikh Rasel digital laboratories.
Elaborating the government initiatives in this regard, he said though all the educational institutions remained close during the corona pandemic, a total of 5,621 classes have taken through the Sangsad television network aiming to keep the students busy with their study.
In addition to this, the ICT state minister said initiative has been taken to hold digital classes for 40 lakh university students in which students will take lesson and can submit their thesis papers through the system.
UpazilaNirbahi Officer (UNO) MosammatNasrinBanu, among others also attended the event.     -BSS


