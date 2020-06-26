Video
Tax cut of non-listed companies unlikely to benefit people: Economists

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

The government's move to reduce corporate tax of non-listed companies is unlikely to bring any good for the common people, rather the multi-national companies in the country would benefit most.
"This is very much frustrating," said Honorary Professor of Dhaka University Abu Ahmed talking to UNB. He said that these non-listed companies usually do not pay taxes properly and hide income figures."These are mainly family based companies, there is no involvement of public interest."
He made the observation in the heels of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal's offer in budget speech to "ease the tax burden of valued taxpayers at this critical time of the COVID-19 pandemic,
He has proposed a 2.5 per cent reduction in the tax rate of non- publicly traded companies to fix it at 32.5 per centup from 35 per cent."Professor Abu Ahmed questioned the involvement of public interest in this move.
 "We were telling that corporate income tax should be reduced further so that good companies could get encouraged and come for listing, unfortunately they are not getting listed and the minister also did not pay any attention.  He reduced the tax rates for those who do not pay tax." He said that the Finance Minister could declare 2.5-5 per cent corporate tax cut for the listed companies so that they could have financial strength to give more dividend and new companies feel encouraged to come in the market.
"Multi-national non-listed companies like Unilever and Nestle will take huge benefit from this 2.5 per cent tax cut," he said. Abu Ahmed said that the Finance Minister did not think anything about those who have given shares to the general public.
Chairperson of UnnayanOnneshan (UO) and a professor of Dhaka University's Economics department Dr Rashed Al Mahmud Titumirsaid,"We reduced corporate tax or income tax, but if money does not travel to the hands of people then it will not bring any good result, people will not spend unless money comes to their hands."
Dr Titumir said people usually spend less during any crisis moment. The UO chairperson also said that the non-listed multi-national companies will most benefit  by this kind of corporate tax cut.
 "There is a transfer pricing cell, rules are there, but where is the auditing system, these companies are already getting through transfer pricing, they will get another facility by the tax cut," he said. He suggested bringing the non-listed multi-national companies in the capital market to ensure the ownership of the people of the country where they are doing their business.
 He also said that these multi-national companies show huge cash flow, but less assets and liabilities and they enjoy less charges while dealing with the banks due to their huge cash flow.
Titumir suggested the government to sit with these companies to ensure their listing quickly.  Except for banks, leasing and insurance companies, mobile phone companies and cigarette manufacturers, tax rates for publicly traded companies and non-publicly traded companies have remained at 25 per cent and 35 per cent since FY 2014-15.
The rate is 37.5 per cent for listed banks, insurance, and financial institutions other than merchant banks while non-listed bank, insurance, and financial institutions pay 40 per cent tax, whereas it is 37.5 per cent for merchant banks.    -UNB


