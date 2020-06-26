

BB approves Tk 3,000cr loan proposals for 140 entities

Besides, approval process for another Tk 2,000 crore loans under stimulus packages loans would be completed in a few days, which would take the total amount of BB approved stimulus loans to around Tk 5,000 crore.

Immediately after the start of coronavirus pandemic in the country on March 8 this year, the government announced the stimulus packages worth Tk 30,000 crore for the affected industries and service sectors.

A senior official of the central bank told The Daily Observer on Wednesday that the BB usually checked whether the banks were issuing loans to the sectors for which the package was meant for.

If the loans proposals are for eligible sectors put up by banks the central bank approves them within the quickest possible time, he said.

As per the guidelines, the government would provide half of the 9per cent applicable interest on the loans that would be granted as working capital. The loan facility would be issued for one year. However, the tenure can be extended based on the bank-customer relationship. In such case, the borrower would not get interest subsidy for more than one year.

Asked about the progress of loan disbursement, City Bank managing director and chief executive officer MashrurArefin told Journalist on Wednesday that the bank had applied for issuing Tk 1,023 crore in credit facility to its clients.

'So far, we have received the BB's approval for the disbursement of around Tk 300 crore,' he said, adding that the bank had already started the disbursement process.Eastern Bank additional managing director Hassan O Rashid told Journalist, 'We are the one of the first banks to apply for the government's stimulus package to the central bank.'

He also informed that the bank had applied for Tk 981 crore in stimulus loans against 87 customers.So far the BB has approved stimulus loan proposals worth Tk 427 crore for 34 entities, he said.

Speaking about the condition of EBL's clients and about existing business situation, Hassan said that almost all the businesses in the country were affected by the halt in business activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He hoped that the business situation would improve with the lessening of coronavirus infections.

Although the banks have already started disbursing loans to large industries, the loan approval by the banks for small and medium entrepreneurs from the Tk 20,000crore stimulus package is still insignificant, BB officials said.

Amid the dismal loan disbursement to the SMEs, the BB on Monday issued a number of instructions in this regard to the banks including setting up help desk at each branch.Under the stimulus package, the banks would issue credits at the rate of 9 per cent to the SMEs.

Of the interest, the government will pay 5 per cent while the borrower will have to pay the rest 4 per cent.The government have so far announced different stimulus packages worth around Tk 1.03 lakh crore.



















