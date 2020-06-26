|
PHP family mourns death of Abdur Rahman
Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
CHATTOGRAM, JUNE 25: PHP Family on Thursday expressed deep shock at the death of Abdur Rahman, a renowned Industrialist and Director of Phoenix Finance Limited. He was 70.
Rahman died at a private hospital in the capital on Wednesday night.
He was buried next to his wife at Nasirabad Housing Society Cemetery in Chattogram after Namaz-e-Janaza on Thursday morning.
He has left behind three daughters, and many well-wishers.