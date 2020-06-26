

PHP family mourns death of Abdur Rahman

Rahman died at a private hospital in the capital on Wednesday night.

He was buried next to his wife at Nasirabad Housing Society Cemetery in Chattogram after Namaz-e-Janaza on Thursday morning.

