Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:40 AM
Most Rohingyas unaware of Covid-19: Survey

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Most of the Rohingyas living in Cox's Bazar camps are not aware of Covid-19 and its intensity, according to a survey jointly conducted by KNH Germany and Samaj Kallyan O Unnayon Sangstha (SKUS).
The survey report released on Thursday, said Rohingyas have misconception about Covid-19. Particularly, women and children in the camps are most vulnerable to the disease, said the survey report.
Rohingyas have no clear information about the deadly disease, if said.
KNH Germany and SKUS revealed the report on the survey, at a Meet the Press at Dhaka Reporters Unity.
The report recommended taking massive awareness programme in camps to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus pandemic among Rohingya population as soon as possible.
On May 14, two Rohingyas tested positive for Covid-19 for first time in the world's largest camp for displaced population.
The survey report also showed that from among 931 respondents, 30.1 percent Rohingyas said they are yet to know about Covid-19 while 44 percent believe that it is an air-borne disease.
SKUS Chairman Jesmin Prema read out the survey report while Country Coordinator of KNH Germany Maruf Rumi Momtaz, Programme Coordinator of KNH Md Moniruzzaman Mukul, National Coordinator of KNH Matilda Tina Baidya and President of Dhaka Reporters Unity spoke on the occasion.
The report also made five recommendations emphasising taking a strong role by the health authorities to dispel misconception of Rohingyas and utilise the local media to create awareness among them.
Maruf Rumi Momtaz said that the survey report reflected the overall Covid-19 situation. The respondents were selected following a random selection process in the camp areas, he added.
Replying to a question, he said there is no statistics available to them as to how many Rohingyas have so far been infected with coronavirus.    -UNB


