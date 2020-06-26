Video
Mashuk Chy laid to rest at Madartek Graveyard

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Observer Desk

Mashuk Chowdhury, a renowned poet and Chief News Editor of Bangladesh Pratidin, was laid to rest at Madartek Graveyard in the capital on Wednesday. He was 73
He died of pneumonia around 1:30am at Rushmono Specialized Hospital in the capital on Wednesday, said Ashraful Haider Chowdhury, the journalist's younger brother.
He left behind his wife, a daughter and host of relatives to mourn his death.
His first namaz-e-janaza was held at Hajipara while his second janaza at Uttar Madartek Baitullah Jam-e-Mosque.




Mashuk Chowdhury studied Bangla at the Dhaka University and took on journalism as a profession.


