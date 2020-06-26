

Mashuk Chy laid to rest at Madartek Graveyard

He died of pneumonia around 1:30am at Rushmono Specialized Hospital in the capital on Wednesday, said Ashraful Haider Chowdhury, the journalist's younger brother.

He left behind his wife, a daughter and host of relatives to mourn his death.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held at Hajipara while his second janaza at Uttar Madartek Baitullah Jam-e-Mosque.









Mashuk Chowdhury studied Bangla at the Dhaka University and took on journalism as a profession.





