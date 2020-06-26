Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:39 AM
latest
Home City News

Education Amid Pandemic

Study hours declined by 80pc due to school closure

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Since schools have shut down, there has been a significant reduction in the total time students spend studying from 10 hours to merely 2 hours a day, a staggering drop by 80 percent, according to a recent study by the Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), Brac University.
In a webinar hosted on Thursday, BIGD presented these alarming findings.
With schools closed all across the country, one would intuitively think that the time students used to spend in classrooms would now be devoted to self-studying.
But findings from the study show that self-study hours have in fact declined significantly since the school closure.
Different remedial measures of virtual learning to make up for the school hours have also not been very effective.
The study shows that only 16% of the students watch educational programs like Ghore Boshe Shikhi and Amar Ghorey Amar School on television (TV).
Moreover, of the small number of students who do watch these educational TV programs, a large percentage do not find them helpful. Furthermore, the percentage of students who watch educational programs on the internet is even lower-just 1%.
Meanwhile, on the one hand, just as students' study hours have declined; on the other, the rate of child labor has climbed shockingly high.
Findings suggest that after schools shut down, the percentage of children who spend more than two hours a day working for the family's economic needs has increased from 4% to 16%.
In addition, the percentage of children who work two hours or more a day doing household chores has also increased from 1% to 13%.
Though these findings are primarily from rural areas, the students in urban slums also present a similar picture.
Dr Imran Matin, Executive Director, Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), Brac University said the country's core strength has always been community-based innovative approaches - and therefore we must utilize this core strength to tackle the many challenges of the pandemic - be it in designing social protection programs or in generating digital innovations in education.
"We must consider handholding approaches or community-based hybrid approaches enabled through NGO-based initiatives and government policies to drive digital innovations in the education sector, and tackle first-generation learner constraints that are present in rural households of Bangladesh."
Dr Niaz Asadullah said the learning landscape in terms of time spent in studying by children in Bangladesh, has collapsed from 10 hours to 2 hours.
He said rural children are now spending double the time behind household chores.
"However, the rise in time dedicated to non-learning activities is not enough to compensate for the collapse in time dedicated to learning activities - in fact, 6 hours or 50% of waking hours after school closure was found 'unaccounted for' by our research. In our next phase of the research, we will further delve deep into this issue."
The education system in Bangladesh has always struggled to ensure quality education for 40 million children enrolled in schools.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated this learning crisis as all educational institutions across the country have been closed for over two months with no immediate plans for reopening.
To learn how the children in Bangladesh are coping with school closure and if the remedial measures of virtual learning are working, Dr. Niaz Asadullah, Professor of Economics at the University of Malaya; Anindita Bhattacharjee, Senior Research Associate; Montajina Tasnim, Research Associate; and Farzin Mumtahena, Research Intern at BIGD surveyed over 5,000 students from urban slums and rural regions across Bangladesh.
Dr. Asadullah presented the key findings from the study in the webinar.
Rasheda K Chowdhury, Executive Director of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE); Prof Dr Syed Md Golam Faruk, Director General, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education; Dr Shafiqul Islam, Director of BRAC's Education Program; and Dr Mohammad Mahboob Morshed, Assistant Professor of the BRAC Institute of Educational Development (BIED) also spoke at the webinar as panelists.
The webinar was moderated by the Executive Director of BIGD, Dr. Imran Matin, who closed the event emphasizing the importance of education to keep the nation's young minds sharp and the necessity of evidence-based policies to address this crisis and minimize the negative impact that months of schools closure due to COVID-19 can have on education, learning, and future earning potential.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PHP family mourns death of Abdur Rahman
Most Rohingyas unaware of Covid-19: Survey
Mashuk Chy laid to rest at Madartek Graveyard
Satya Prasad Majumder new VC of BUET
Study hours declined by 80pc due to school closure
Premier Cement donates 7 ventilators to Ctg Maa O Shishu Hospital
Sajida Islam Parul holds a placard in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday
Fire breaks out at BB ground floor


Latest News
US sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases
Gun battle over El Chapo legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Israel, UAE to join forces to fight coronavirus
Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge on COVID-19 hit
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Former Islamic Foundation DG Shamim Afzal passes away
Ganashasthaya Kendra's coronavirus testing kit didn't get govt approval
Sena Paribar Kalyan Samity gives free medical treatment to 100 women
Most Read News
Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic
COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,600 in country
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry
Human trial of new virus vaccine begins in UK
Security guard strangled to death, 3 dacoits shot dead in Feni
Fire breaks out at BIRDEM General Hospital 2
First Online Fair on plastic, rubber goods starts June 29
73 BNP men die of coronavirus
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Eye specialist dies with virus symptom in Ctg hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft