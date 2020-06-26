3 ‘Allahar Dal’ operatives held













"A special operational team of RAB-13 from its Rangpur headquarters conducted a sudden raid and arrested the militants from the village," a press release issued by Media Officer of RAB-13 Senior ASP Siddique Ahmad said on Thursday.

The elite force seized huge jihadi books, leaflets, cash money, two mobile phone sets and SIM Card from the possessions of the arrested persons during the raid.

The arrestees were identified as Md. Al Amin, 35, of village Dharai, Md. Tipu Sultan, 36, of village Andua and Md. Golap Mandal, 39, of village Bisramgachhi under Polashbari upazila of Gaibandha district.

