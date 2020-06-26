Video
Online class for Khulna students begins

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 25: Online class for the students in Khulna 'Sundarbans Online School, began on Wednesday with a view to continuing the educational activities as well as containing the spread of coronavirus.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Khulna Md Helal Hossain virtually inaugurated the online class from his office in the city.
Program Co-ordinator of a2i Kabir Hossain and Deputy Chief Information Officer of Khulna Regional Information Office Md Javed Iqbal were virtually present at the event.
DC Helal said the online education system has been introduced considering the overall situation as well as health safety of students in secondary-level.
The online school class will be open four days a week for students in grades five to ten. This period will be further extended in the future.
Teachers from different schools will take classes in the district.


