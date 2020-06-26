Video
Expedite ongoing project works: Food Minister

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has directed to accelerate the work of various ongoing projects under the ministry.
Joining a meeting of the annual development programme of the ministry on Thursday, the minister gave various directions to the officials through the video conference.
At the beginning of the meeting, he wanted to know about the activities of Modern Food Storage Facilities Project and other projects from the concerned project managers.
Sadhan Chandra also inquired about the three silos being constructed in Ashuganj, Madhupur and Mymensingh in collaboration with the World Bank and directed to complete the work within the stipulated time.
However, the project directors of various ongoing projects under the ministry informed that the pace of work has slowed down a bit due to Covid-19 pandemic as they are facing problems in bringing equipment from abroad.
The minister expressed frustration over the ongoing overall activities of various projects.     -UNB


