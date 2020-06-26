Farm labour electrocuted in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, June 25: A farm labour died from electrocution at Shukandighi village under Tanore upazila in the district on Wednesday evening.

According to police and local sources, the labour identified as Ripon Pahan, 20, son of Haran Pahan of Kalisopha village under Manda Upazila in Naogaon district fell prey to the tragic incident when he came in contact with a live electric wire around 7:00pm. He was immediately rushed to the nearby Tanore Upazila Health Complex where the attending doctors declared him dead, said Rakibul Hassan, Officer-in-Charge of Tanore Police Station.

A case of unnatural death was recorded with the police station in this connection and the body was sent to the morgue of Rajshahi Medical College for autopsy, he added.





