BSCIC to create online marketing platform for entrepreneurs





A position letter has already been prepared on behalf of BSCIC on online marketing, said an Industries Ministry press release on Wednesday night.

In this regard, a meeting was held on Wednesday with the representatives of the concerned organizations representing or supporting the online marketing platform, the release added.

BSCIC Chairman Mostaque Hassan presided over the virtual meeting while Joint Secretary of the Industries Ministry Md Selim Uddin and BSCIC Director (Skills and Technology) Dr Mohammad Abdus Salam, among others, took part at the meeting.

During the meeting, Mostaque Hassan said that one product exhibition and one sales center will be set up in 76 BSCIC industrial cities across the country.

The exhibitions and outlets will then be linked to online marketing platforms so that entrepreneurs across the country can sell their products, he added. -BSS























