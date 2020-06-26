Industries Secy for improving activities of BSTI at int’l level





"BSTI is an important organization of the country. BSTI has become much more dynamic than before. Continuing this trend, the organization should be developed as an international standard body," he said while exchanging views with the officials of the BSTI at its headquarters in the city, said a press release.

Ali Azam said the activities of BSTI need to be accelerated to realize the dream of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to build a developed Bangladesh in 2041.

BSTI Director General Md Muazzam Hossain presided over the meeting while Additional Secretary of the Industries Ministry Md Helal Uddin and Director (Administration) of BSTI Md Taher Jamil, among others, were present on the occasion. -BSS





















