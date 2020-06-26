Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 June, 2020, 9:38 AM
latest
Home Sports

BFF accountant Hedayet Ullah passes away

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

BFF accountant Hedayet Ullah passes away

BFF accountant Hedayet Ullah passes away

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) accountant Mohammad Hedayet Ullah passed away early this morning (3.30 am) due to old age complication and breathing problem at his Rayerbazar residence in the city at the age of 70, a BFF press release said.
Hedayet, who had been serving to BFF for the long period of forty years, survived by wife, two sons, one daughter and host of well wishers to mourn his death.
He was buried in the morning at his family graveyard at Gojaria village under Munshiganj district after his namaj-e-janaza.
BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees expressed their deep shock at the passing away of Hedayet and conveyed their sympathy to the bereaved family
members.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool wait on Man City slip-up to clinch long-awaited title
Martial treble boosts Man Utd's Euro bid
Real Madrid back to top of La Liga
Fate of the Asia Cup still ‘undecided’
UK government under pressure to lift cricket virus ban
I have to take more responsibility now: Akbar
BFF accountant Hedayet Ullah passes away
Connor to be first female MCC president in 233 years


Latest News
US sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases
Gun battle over El Chapo legacy leaves 16 dead in Mexico
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden
Israel, UAE to join forces to fight coronavirus
Nike reports $790 mn Q4 loss as sales plunge on COVID-19 hit
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Former Islamic Foundation DG Shamim Afzal passes away
Ganashasthaya Kendra's coronavirus testing kit didn't get govt approval
Sena Paribar Kalyan Samity gives free medical treatment to 100 women
Most Read News
Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic
COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,600 in country
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry
Human trial of new virus vaccine begins in UK
Security guard strangled to death, 3 dacoits shot dead in Feni
Fire breaks out at BIRDEM General Hospital 2
First Online Fair on plastic, rubber goods starts June 29
73 BNP men die of coronavirus
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Eye specialist dies with virus symptom in Ctg hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft