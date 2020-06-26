

BFF accountant Hedayet Ullah passes away

Hedayet, who had been serving to BFF for the long period of forty years, survived by wife, two sons, one daughter and host of well wishers to mourn his death.

He was buried in the morning at his family graveyard at Gojaria village under Munshiganj district after his namaj-e-janaza.

BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees expressed their deep shock at the passing away of Hedayet and conveyed their sympathy to the bereaved family

members. -BSS















