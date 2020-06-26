Video
Saifuddin, Biplob in Red Zone as per BCB Covid-19 Wellness app

Published : Friday, 26 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin and leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob were found in red zone according to Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) newly introduced COVID-19 Wellness app.
It's not that the cricketers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but the app found one or two negative answers from the duo. A total of 18 questions were installed in the app and those answers will determined which zone the cricketers are at this moment.
Saifuddin has been suffering from fever for the last two days and got not no taste for food while Biplob's asthma problem was identified. Biplob also gave the same answer but he was found negative for coronavirus. BCB at first phase included 40 cricketers, who started giving their information as per the board's directive. At later phase, the Under-19 cricketers will also be included in the app.
"As of now, we found two cricketers-Aminul Islam Biplob and Saifuddin in red zone. When Biplob was giving the answers of the questions in the app, it showed red. He has breathing problem and later it is known he has asthma problem for a long time," BCB's Manager Management Information System (MIS) Nasir Ahmed Nasu said on Thursday.
"Biplob has done his COVID-19 test but found negative. Saifuddin on the other hand has been suffering from fever and had no taste for food. The app is mobile based. The players would have to log into the app and then would give answers for 18 questions. Their answer will store in our central server, from which we can monitor their physical condition," he added.
"The feedback from players will be analysed by the app and listed under red, orange and green categories in line with risk assessment. Access to training will be determined accordingly. Designated officials of the BCB will receive an immediate notification via sms whenever there is a red outcome," Nasu informed.
BCB Chief Physician Dr. Devashis Chowdhury said that red zone doesn't mean that one player is COVID-19 positive.
"Red zone mark means, the particular player has some problem for which we have to talk to him," he cleared.     -BSS


