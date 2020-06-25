BD seeks UNSC’s bold steps to execute COP 21





"We must work together in collaboration and partnership to save this planet from destruction," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen appealed to the nations in a video statement on Tuesday for the Berlin Climate and Security Conference 2020, according to a Foreign Ministry's press release.

Momen said the UN Security Council cannot evade this (climate change) issue any longer. "Let them take bold decisions in consultation with relevant stakeholders for a better world."

He warned that evading the climate change issue for a longer period by the UNSC is likely to increase potential of serious security and stability problems for many countries and the world.

He said the UNSC must help implement the Paris Agreement and arrange necessary resources to face the challenges of climate change.

The Paris Agreement aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius as well as support the ability of countries to deal with the impacts of climate change.

"Climate issue is not only our development issue, not only it's a security issue, it's also our existential issue, and this needs to be handled and managed by collaboration of all countries and we must follow through the Paris Agreement," Momen said.









Terming the Covid-19 pandemic an eye-opener for all the countries, Momen said if global warming goes up above 1.5?C, not only climate vulnerable Bangladesh or the Maldives will suffer rather many cities and towns that they are so proud of may not exist at all for the future generations.

In terms of climate change, he said, Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world. If there is a one-meter sea level raise due to global warming, one-fifth of the country will go under water that may uproot 30 to 40 million people from their habitats.

"If millions are uprooted, it will be a security risk not only for Bangladesh but also for the region," he warned.

