Ctg doctor, who receives plasma therapy, dies

A physician of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), who was given plasma therapy on May 26, died on Wednesday.

The deceased, Prof Samirul Islam, was head of the Orthopaedics Department at CMCH. He was the first Covid-19 patient who had recovered after receiving plasma therapy.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at CMCH since May 21.

He later tested negative for Covid-19 two consecutive times, but his lung was badly affected, said Dr Aniruddha Ghosh, associate professor of medicine at CMCH. Samirul's family shifted him to a private hospital on Monday, where he died around 2:25pm, hospital sources said.





