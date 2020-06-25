Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:37 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Ctg doctor, who receives plasma therapy, dies

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

A physician of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), who was given plasma therapy on May 26, died on Wednesday.
The deceased, Prof Samirul Islam, was head of the Orthopaedics Department at CMCH. He was the first Covid-19 patient who had recovered after receiving plasma therapy.
He had tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at CMCH since May 21.
He later tested negative for Covid-19 two consecutive times, but his lung was badly affected, said Dr Aniruddha Ghosh, associate professor of medicine at CMCH. Samirul's family shifted him to a private hospital on Monday, where he died around 2:25pm, hospital sources said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD seeks UNSC’s bold steps to execute COP 21
Ctg doctor, who receives plasma therapy, dies
European MPs demand halt to Israel’s annexation plan
President’s Parade held at Chittagong
Covid-19: UK pledges to help BD, Rohingyas
North Korea’s Kim suspends military plans against South
Health experts express concern over Eid cattle markets
2 extortionists sent to jail  


Latest News
Two repressed families complain against Baufal OC not to register cases
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Noakhali jail prisoner dies in Cumilla Hospital
'Mystery object' in space may be smallest black hole
Consumers won't have to pay extra electricity bills, says Nasrul
Bangladesh's first judge dies of coronavirus
Jashore journalist dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Savar garment worker gangraped, three held
Cheques worth Tk 3.58cr given away for acquiring land in Fakirhat
Doctor dies, highest 31 diagnosed with coronavirus in Bagerhat in a day
Most Read News
Fire on Bangladesh Bank premises
India-China conflict creates agitation in Bangladesh
Another 37 more deaths, 3,462 fresh cases reported in 24hrs
Follow Chinese strategy to combat Covid-19
Veteran journalist Mashuk Chowdhury passes away
How far can Coronavirus change the world?
Ctg doctor, who receives plasma therapy, dies
Information secy Kamrun Nahar tests COVID-19 positive
Date-book Corona
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft