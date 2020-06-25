President’s Parade held at Chittagong





Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury attended the ceremony as the chief guest, said an ISPR press release.

He reviewed the smartly turned-out parade and took salute at the impressive march past. He also distributed certificates and trophies among the Midshipmen and DEOs who came out with excellent performance and results during the training.

A total of 44 Midshipmen and 73 DEOs including three females have been commissioned this time.

Midshipman Asif Mehraj, BN was adjudged the best all round Midshipman of the course and awarded the coveted 'Sword of Honour'.

Abu Sadat M Sayem received 'CNS Gold Medal' for second best in professional subjects and leadership quality.

Besides, DEO sub-lieutenant Abdus Samad Ashik got 'Bir Shrestha Shahid Ruhul Amin Gold Medal' for his outstanding performance in academic subjects.









On the occasion, Aurangzeb Chowdhury called upon the newly commissioned officers to be honest and remain vigilant to protect the sovereignty of motherland. -BSS





