Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:37 AM
Covid-19: UK pledges to help BD, Rohingyas

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

UK International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has said they are strongly committed to helping Bangladesh and the Rohingya people through this devastating crisis.
She came on a virtual visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday and saw how UK aid is working with the government of Bangladesh to tackle coronavirus in the country.
The UK has dedicated at least £21 million to tackle coronavirus in Bangladesh, where 120,000 cases have been reported.
"No one is safe until everyone is safe - and we are committed to helping Bangladesh and the #Rohingya people through this devastating crisis," she tweeted.
On a 'virtual visit' to Bangladesh, a first for a UK Minister, Trevelyan met with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul  Momen and also saw how UK-backed isolation and treatment centres will help protect Bangladeshi and Rohingya communities in Cox's Bazar from the pandemic.
Its support will save lives by slowing the rapid spread of the disease and boosting struggling health services.
During the virtual visit, Trevelyan talked to the staff of BRAC, an NGO which has mobilised 50,000 community health workers with UK aid support to reach more than five million Bangladeshi people in remote, deprived communities, giving them public health information about how to prevent the spread of coronavirus and stay safe.
Trevelyan visited, via a video call, the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar, where social distancing is near impossible due to the cramped conditions. UK aid is supporting the construction of vital isolation and treatment centres (ITCs) in Cox's Bazar, making available over 600 beds for treating both Rohingya and people from Bangladeshi communities, who develop severe acute respiratory infections due to contracting coronavirus.    -UNB


